New York getting $130 million in federal funding to strengthen health care system

New York is getting more than $130 million in federal funding to support health care improvements, including bolstering the workforce and expanding health services.
The rise in flu cases and new strains of COVID-19 have overburdened New York’s already strained health care system, and the funding aims to help strengthen services.
Here’s how the funding breaks down:
Bolstering workforce: $50 million
- Supports the recruitment, training and employment of hundreds of thousands of health care workers to increase services in underserved areas.
Area Health Education Centers: $47 million
- Helps address staffing shortages by introducing high school students to health careers. There are nine AHECs across the state, including one in Cortland.
Maternal health: $42.3 million
- Will go toward services that address maternal mortality and postpartum depression, including establishing a 24-hour Maternal Mental Health Hotline.
Lyme and tick-borne diseases: $33 million
- Supports research, surveillance and prevention for Lyme and tick-borne diseases.
Academic Centers for Public Health Preparedness: $9.2 million
- Will provide direct support to academic institutions with health preparedness centers to help with research, education, patient care and community outreach.
“New York’s health care system and our health care providers have been under historic levels of stress and these federal dollars will help get us back on track and build a more resilient future,” said U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who helped secure the funding.