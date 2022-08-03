 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New York launches $1.3 billion bonus program for health care workers

New York State has allocated $1.3 billion to help recruit and retain health care employees through the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program.

The program will provide bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible health care workers for applicable periods from 2021 - 2024.

To qualify, workers must make less than $125,000 and remain in their position for at least six months.

The amount allocated to each employee will depend on the number of hours worked during a consecutive six-month period from Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024.

Nurses on the job

Qualified employees who work:

  • At least 20 hours but no more than 30 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $500.
  • At least 30 hours but no more than 35 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $1,000.
  • At least 35 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $1,500.

A qualified employee can receive up to a maximum of $3,000 in total bonus payments over two vesting periods.

"Health care workers are the foundation of our medical system, and we need to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to bring us through these challenging times. Our bonus program is about more than just thanks, this is an investment in health care and with it we will retain, rebuild, and grow our health care workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality care for New Yorkers,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Employers must make accounts through the HWB online portal and enroll their eligible employees in the bonus program.

