New York launches $1.3 billion bonus program for health care workers

New York State has allocated $1.3 billion to help recruit and retain health care employees through the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program.
The program will provide bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible health care workers for applicable periods from 2021 - 2024.
To qualify, workers must make less than $125,000 and remain in their position for at least six months.
The amount allocated to each employee will depend on the number of hours worked during a consecutive six-month period from Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024.
Qualified employees who work:
- At least 20 hours but no more than 30 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $500.
- At least 30 hours but no more than 35 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $1,000.
- At least 35 hours per week are eligible for a bonus of $1,500.
A qualified employee can receive up to a maximum of $3,000 in total bonus payments over two vesting periods.
"Health care workers are the foundation of our medical system, and we need to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to bring us through these challenging times. Our bonus program is about more than just thanks, this is an investment in health care and with it we will retain, rebuild, and grow our health care workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality care for New Yorkers,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Employers must make accounts through the HWB online portal and enroll their eligible employees in the bonus program.