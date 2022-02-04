 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow has ended, but light snow and
winter storm impacts on roadways will persist a few more hours
with temperatures mainly in the teens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New York makes medical marijuana more accessible

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s much-anticipated legal pot shops could be a year away from opening. But the state is making medical marijuana much more available now.

As of late last month, clinicians can greenlight medicinal pot for any condition they think it would help, not just for a limited list of ailments.

In the last few months, New York also has started letting dispensaries sell whole marijuana buds and drafted proposed rules for patients who want to grow their own.

It's a big change for a medical marijuana program that was among the nation's most restrictive when launched in 2016.

