New York makes medical marijuana more accessible

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow has ended, but light snow and winter storm impacts on roadways will persist a few more hours with temperatures mainly in the teens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&