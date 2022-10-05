New York State Department of Health proposes new drinking water regulations

The New York State Department of Health has proposed new regulations for 23 additional contaminants in drinking water and the public has the next 60 days to review and comment on the proposal.
The new regulations aim to address emerging contaminants like PFAS or other potentially harmful substances used in fabric waterproofing, certain fire suppression foam and non-stick cookware, among other things.
Officials say PFAS break down slowly in the environment and can contaminate drinking water and cause public health risks.
The proposed regulations would set new maximum contaminant levels for four additional PFAS, requiring public water systems to reduce levels under the outlined requirements.
The rules would also require testing, reporting and public notification for 19 additional compounds.
The regulations can be reviewed in the Oct. 5 edition of the New York State Register, which can be found here.
The public comment period is open through Dec. 5.