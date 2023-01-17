New York Supreme Court judge strikes down vaccine mandate for health care workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Department of Health says the agency is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The agency on Saturday defended the mandate, saying in a statement that the requirement protects vulnerable New Yorkers and the people who care for them and it's a critical public health tool.
The Syracuse Post-Standard reports Judge Gerard Neri said in a ruling released Friday that the governor and the health department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine not included in state public health law.
The judge sided with a group of medical workers called the Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.