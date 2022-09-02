NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school

The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance.
The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and the state health department is encouraging districts to follow those as well.
The updated guidance includes the following changes:
- Elimination of the test-to-stay policy.
- Recommendation of screen testing for high-risk activities or during an outbreak.
- Removal of the recommendation to pod/cohort.
- Removal of the recommendation to quarantine after exposure, except in high-risk congregate settings.
- Elimination of the requirement to report COVID-19 cases to the state report card.
Recommendations have also been updated for anyone who is exposed to or tests positive for COVID-19.
People who are exposed to COVID-19 are advised to wear a mask in public for 10 days and test after five days if symptoms develop. Anyone who tests positive should still isolate for at least five days, according to NYSDOH. Those who have underlying conditions should isolate for 10 days and consult their doctor about next steps.