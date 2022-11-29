NYS Health Commissioner visits Utica, shares new information about Covid, RSV

New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon.
"Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.
While quickly-rising flu and RSV cases might have eclipsed Covid in the headlines, recently, Dr. Bassett points out- the virus is still here and active, but acknowledges, not to the extent it was. She talked about what the rest of fall and winter might bring.
"I think it's clear that we are not gonna see the horrible onslaught of illness and death we saw with the first wave, which hit New York City first and hit the rest of the state. The reason for that is many people have been infected and many people have been vaccinated," says Dr. Bassett.
The Commissioner says around 30% of New Yorkers over age 65 got the bivalent Covid booster.
"Thirty percent. That means two thirds of people haven't gotten it. The majority. So we need to do better and that's the way to avert the mortality impact and the sickness impact," says Dr. Bassett.
The Commissioner also shared some news she recently learned about Covid.
"We still have the federal government's national emergency and we've been notified that it will be renewed again, so that will extend into April of next year. This is important, because it brings resources to the states," says the Commissioner.
She says Covid also brought lessons.
"We learned a lot during Covid that I think will put us in a good position."
The Commissioner visited Utica to tour the new hospital construction site and The Center, in Utica, where she had high marks for their work fighting healthcare inequality.
"All of us don't know what exactly our chances are for a long and healthy life. These vary from individual to individual, but when the chances for a long and healthy life vary by geography, vary by race/ethnicity, by national origin, by immigration status, these are preventable, avoidable and unjust differences," says Dr. Bassett. "The Center, where we are now, has been a beacon of hope for people who have been, for reasons typically outside of their control, forced to leave their homes, their livelihoods, the place that they loved and lived."