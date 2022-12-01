 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the
New York State Thruway corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

On World AIDS Day, Biden administration releases new global strategy to end HIV/AIDS by 2030

On World AIDS Day, the Biden administration released a new five-year strategy for the United States' global response.

 Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

On World AIDS Day, the Biden administration renewed its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, releasing a new five-year strategy for the United States' global response.

The administration said Thursday it is accelerating its response to HIV/AIDS with new global goals including reaching key treatment targets across ages, genders and population groups; supporting UNAIDS targets to reduce new HIV infections; and closing equity gaps for certain groups, including adolescent girls, young women and children.

"Our work is not done. HIV remains a serious threat to global health security and economic development," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in the new strategy. "Our progress can be easily derailed if we lose our focus or conviction, or fail to address the inequities, many fueled by stigma and discrimination and punitive laws, that stand in our way."

Also on Thursday, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, reported it has supported antiretroviral treatment for more than 20 million men, women and children as of September 30. That's an increase from 18.96 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

About 64.7 million people received HIV testing services supported by the program and 5.5 million babies were prevented from being born with HIV, according to PEPFAR's latest results.

President Joe Biden requested $850 million for HIV prevention and care programs in his 2023 budget, and proposed the creation of a nearly $10 billion national PrEP program meant to guarantee pre-exposure prophylaxis and services for uninsured and underinsured people.

On World AIDS Day in 2021, President Joe Biden unveiled a new national HIV/AIDS strategy, saying "We are within striking distance of eliminating HIV transmission." The US strategy goals include preventing new HIV infections, improving health outcomes for people with HIV, reducing health inequity and establishing a more coordinated effort to address the epidemic.

Globally, progress toward ending HIV and AIDS has been uneven. On Thursday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to implement global strategies on HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, saying on Twitter, "With bold leadership, we can deliver care for everyone!"

Despite ambitious goals to end HIV, there is still no vaccine or cure, although new have made the diagnosis more manageable and even helped prevent infection.

In the United States, there are wide disparities in access to treatment, and Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV. More than 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

