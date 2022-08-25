Oneida County health agencies want community input in health care needs

Oneida County Health Department is working with local hospitals to hold focus group discussions to better understand the needs of local residents as part of the Community Health Assessment effort.
Two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the first from 1 - 2:30 p.m. and the second from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
A third session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
As part of our #OneidaCounty Community Health Assessment, we are conducting focus group sessions. See the flyer below for information on how you can participate and receive $50. pic.twitter.com/0SQdryYA4f— Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) August 25, 2022
Each session will be held via Zoom and last about 90 minutes.
Participants will get $50 for providing their input.
There are a limited number of openings available. For more information or to register, call 315-365-9802 ext. 210.
Rome Health and the Mohawk Valley Health System are also sponsoring these events.