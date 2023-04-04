Oneida County ranked one of the least healthy counties in New York

County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks counties based on various health factors each year, and has listed Oneida County as one of the least healthy counties in New York for 2022.
The rankings take into account quality of life, health behaviors, availability of clinical care and environmental factors.
Oneida County is in the lowest range for its current state of healthiness, but slightly higher -- in the lower-middle range -- when considering health factors that can be modified to improve quality of life.
Oneida County Public Health Director Dan Gilmore says the low ranking is due, in part, to the choices community members make regarding their health.
“Absolutely, personal choices do play a role in this," he said. "And many of these factors are beyond our control. Health outcomes are not controlled directly by the health department…they’re actually controlled by people’s choices and other factors in the community.”
The county also performed a community health assessment at the start of the year to help identify areas of focus for the health department and local hospitals. The four areas identified were: mental and emotional health; chronic disease prevention and screenings; substance abuse prevention and treatment; and maternal and child health care.
Both Herkimer and Otsego counties are ranked in the healthier ranges.
All 62 counties were ranked in order from best to worst. Here’s how local counties stacked up:
- Otsego County: No. 18
- Herkimer County: No. 28
- Oneida County: No. 53
See how the counties compare to each other in different categories below: