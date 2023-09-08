Oneida County Seeks Proposals for Opioid Response Projects

UTICA, N.Y. -- There is $1 million available for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery projects in Oneida County.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said that the County is at "the forefront of battling the opioid crisis."
The County said that innovation and improvement project proposals should address the following areas:
Treatment:
- Treating opioid use disorder
- Supporting people in treatment and recovery
- Connecting to care
- Addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved persons
- Addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting women and their families
Prevention:
- Preventing over-prescribing and ensuring appropriate prescribing/dispending of opioids
- Preventing misuse of opioids
- Preventing overdose deaths and other harms
Other Strategies:
- First responder collaboration
- Leadership, planning and collaboration
- Training
- Research
- Post-mortem
A total of $1 million in awards will be distributed, and there's no cap on the amount of funds eligible organizations can request. There's no set limit on the number of proposals eligible organizations can submit.
RFPs are available here or by contacting Mental Health Commissioner Ashlee Thompson at 315-768-3660 or mentalhealth@ocgov.net.
Proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. on November 30, 2023.
For more on the RFP, click here.
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued another overdose spike alert in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued an overdose spike alert.