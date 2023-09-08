Oneida County Seeks Proposals for Opioid Response Projects

UTICA, N.Y. -- There is $1 million available for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery projects in Oneida County.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said that the County is at "the forefront of battling the opioid crisis."

From Picente: “We continue to be a nationwide model by taking a holistic approach that attacks the issue from all points, including prevention, treatment, recovery and law enforcement. This request for proposals will strengthen our position and provide more support to those stricken with addiction and their loved ones,” Picente said.

The County said that innovation and improvement project proposals should address the following areas:

Treatment:

Treating opioid use disorder

Supporting people in treatment and recovery

Connecting to care

Addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved persons

Addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting women and their families

Prevention:

Preventing over-prescribing and ensuring appropriate prescribing/dispending of opioids

Preventing misuse of opioids

Preventing overdose deaths and other harms

Other Strategies:

First responder collaboration

Leadership, planning and collaboration

Training

Research

Post-mortem

A total of $1 million in awards will be distributed, and there's no cap on the amount of funds eligible organizations can request. There's no set limit on the number of proposals eligible organizations can submit.

RFPs are available here or by contacting Mental Health Commissioner Ashlee Thompson at 315-768-3660 or mentalhealth@ocgov.net.

Proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. on November 30, 2023.

For more on the RFP, click here.