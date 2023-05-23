Oneida Indian Nation donates $1 million toward Wynn Hospital

The Oneida Nation committed $1 million toward the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, but with that donation, comes more than just cash.
"To honor the shared history of the Oneida people and the region, MVHS has requested that a portion of this donation be used to commission two pieces of cultural art in recognition of this special legacy and relationship," said Nation Representative, Ray Halbritter, during a joint news conference with MVHS, Tuesday.
One of the works of art is a 20-foot bronze replica of a piece, that sits in the Smithsonian; President George Washington, and Chief Skenandoah and Polly Cooper-two prominent figures in Oneida Nation history. The other artwork will be a mural, honoring the shared history and partnership between upstate and the Oneida Indian Nation, which will be painted on the Columbia Street side of the building. We don't know how much of the nation's $1 million donation will go toward the artwork and how much will be a cash donation toward the new hospital.
"They have given us a commitment of a certain cash amount, which is between us and them, which is a signficant amount, and then the remaining money will be used to support the art," said MVHS CEO, Darlene Stromstad.
The CEO of MVHS says donations like this one help them chip away at their fundraising goal for the cost of building and filling the new hospital.
"We have a fundraising commitment ourselves of $30 million," said Stromstad. "We are about $22 million and we are having a lot of discussions with people as we speak, so I never county anything until I have a contract, but we've raised $22 million."
The CEO says, as of today, October 29th is still opening day.
"Threre are no major issues that we have today. Something could come along and surprise us, and if it does, we'll deal with it. We'll deal with it as we have all along through this pandemic. We've dealt with a lot of issues. But, that said, we are opening October 29th," said Stromstad.