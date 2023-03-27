Oneonta event offers hope, healing for those struggling with addiction

ONEONTA, N.Y. – An event in Oneonta this weekend aims to spread the message of hope and healing.
Musician Allan Scott created The Story Tour to help those struggling with addiction find ways to recover through music and fellowship.
Scott’s tour events include music from his band, powerful testimonies and times of ministry. Pastor Travis Habbershon will also speak at the event about his experience as a suicide survivor.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 1, at the Foothills Performing Arts Center located at 24 Market St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online here.