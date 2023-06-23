Otsego Lake Algae

SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station Director Bill Harman has been keeping a close eye on Otsego Lake after discovering algae blooms last summer. The blooms contain bacteria that can release dangerous toxins. There are a number of bacteria, and not all of it is toxic. Testing will now be easier using new equipment that utilizes Artificial Intelligence. That equipment will now be used by the Field Station thanks to donations from the Clark Foundation.
"We just plain couldn’t do what we’re capable of doing without having automated equipment that allows us to do numerous tests."
Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield has been testing the water. She says when dangerous algae blooms are present in the lake, there’s a number of precautions people need to take.
"If drinking water’s contaminated you may hear of a boil water advisory, that sort of thing, and that is absolutely not recommended with blue green algae because boiling is going to break those cells open, and so then it’s the same problem. The toxin is still there. It won’t get broken down by that boiling."
The DEC warns not to eat the fish in the lake when algae blooms are present, and animals should avoid going into the water as well. There’s various symptoms that can occur from drinking the water, but that’s not the only way to get sick.
"You shouldn’t be showering with water that comes from a lake during a bloom because the showerhead’s going to aerosolize that toxin, and the heated water is steam, easy to breathe it in, and you can have respiratory irritation and who knows what else."
The Biological Field Station just recieved some brand new equipment that will be used to speed up the diagnostics, so the results can be quickly publicized.
"We’re also trying to figure out the best way to get information to the public really quickly, and this is a new tool that’s on the market to try to bridge that gap."
The Clark Foundation is providing a one to one match for charitable donations to the Biological Field Station, up to $25,000. That money will be used to monitor and test the lake year-round. Gifts must be received by Dec. 1, and can be made at https://suny.oneonta.edu/give
You can also send a check made payable to SUNY Oneonta Foundation: SUNY Oneonta, Division of University Advancement, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY 13820.