Outdoor Fitness Classes in Rome this Summer

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome YMCA will hold free outdoor fitness classes this summer at the Jervis Public Library.
Classes are open to the public for teens and adults, starting July 18 and run until August 4.
These classes are made to accommodate various fitness levels, while creating a fun and supportive environment.
"This is a great opportunity to get outdoors and practice healthy self-care," said Aaron Calandra, Rome YMCA Wellness and group exercise Team Leader.
Classes include Boot Camp on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., Zumba from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Hatha Yoga on Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Participants should bring water, a towel, and a yoga mat for the yoga class. They're also encouraged to download the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley app to be alerted about class cancellations and schedules.
For more information, call the Rome YMCA at 315-336-3500 or email Aaron Calandra at acalandra@ymcatrivalley.org.