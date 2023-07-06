 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Outdoor Fitness Classes in Rome this Summer

Fitness Classes

AP

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome YMCA will hold free outdoor fitness classes this summer at the Jervis Public Library.

Classes are open to the public for teens and adults, starting July 18 and run until August 4.

These classes are made to accommodate various fitness levels, while creating a fun and supportive environment.

"This is a great opportunity to get outdoors and practice healthy self-care," said Aaron Calandra, Rome YMCA Wellness and group exercise Team Leader.

Classes include Boot Camp on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., Zumba from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Hatha Yoga on Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Participants should bring water, a towel, and a yoga mat for the yoga class. They're also encouraged to download the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley app to be alerted about class cancellations and schedules.

For more information, call the Rome YMCA at 315-336-3500 or email Aaron Calandra at acalandra@ymcatrivalley.org.

