Pre-registration for America's Greats Heart Run and Walk begins

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Pre-registration for the 2022 America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk will take place at Sangertown Square in New Hartford from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The pre-registration will be completed via drive-thru in the PiNZ parking lot. People will be able to register for the main event and collect their incentives for fundraising.
Another pre-registration event will be held Friday at Accelerate Sports, 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro, from 6 - 8 p.m.
The Heart Run and Walk raises money for heart disease research and awareness efforts. The event will take place on Saturday, May 7. The race starts and ends at Accelerate Sports.
While indoors and on shuttles, participants are asked to wear face masks.
