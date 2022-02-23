 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by residual melting snow and/or ice jams
continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and there is
still considerable ice in some watercourses. Ice jams could
develop rapidly and cause significant flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Public hearing on future of downtown Utica building in Wynn Hospital footprint

UTICA, N.Y. – A public hearing was held Wednesday morning to address the future of the JP O’Brien Plumbing & Heating building on Columbia Street in Utica.

The city plans to take the building by eminent domain, for the Wynn Hospital project. This would allow developers, Central Utica Builders, to construct a 94,000 square foot medical office building.

Bowers Development out of Syracuse has an agreement to buy the building from the current owners, and says if the property is taken by eminent domain, they will take legal action.

"Proceeding with the eminent domain taking would be contrary to OCIDA's mission. OCIDA's mission is to encourage development, not interfere with developers,” said Patrick Donnelly, attorney for Bowers Development.

Representatives from MVHS and Central Utica Builders also spoke at the hearing, saying they already have tenants for 90% of the medical office building they plan to build.

Bowers Development says they plan to move ahead with their plans to build the office once they close on the property.

