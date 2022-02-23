Public hearing on future of downtown Utica building in Wynn Hospital footprint

UTICA, N.Y. – A public hearing was held Wednesday morning to address the future of the JP O’Brien Plumbing & Heating building on Columbia Street in Utica.
The city plans to take the building by eminent domain, for the Wynn Hospital project. This would allow developers, Central Utica Builders, to construct a 94,000 square foot medical office building.
Bowers Development out of Syracuse has an agreement to buy the building from the current owners, and says if the property is taken by eminent domain, they will take legal action.
"Proceeding with the eminent domain taking would be contrary to OCIDA's mission. OCIDA's mission is to encourage development, not interfere with developers,” said Patrick Donnelly, attorney for Bowers Development.
Representatives from MVHS and Central Utica Builders also spoke at the hearing, saying they already have tenants for 90% of the medical office building they plan to build.
Bowers Development says they plan to move ahead with their plans to build the office once they close on the property.