Public hearing on future of downtown Utica building in Wynn Hospital footprint

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by residual melting snow and/or ice jams continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and there is still considerable ice in some watercourses. Ice jams could develop rapidly and cause significant flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&