Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday.
The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms.
It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy, all under one roof.
RELATED: Rome Health prepares to open new medical center
Delta Medical and Rome Medical Group will also be housed at the site as part of Rome Health Primary Care.
Hospital officials say the design of the space and new technology will allow for faster and more convenient patient care.
The best way to enter the expansion is through the Bartlett Entrance off Oak Street.