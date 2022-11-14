 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center

Rome Health sign

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday.

The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients.

The pharmacy is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and closed 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. every day for lunch. Patients can get to the pharmacy by taking the Oak Street entrance.

The new medical center brings together primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and the pharmacy in one place following the latest Rome Health expansion project.