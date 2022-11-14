Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday.
The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients.
The pharmacy is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and closed 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. every day for lunch. Patients can get to the pharmacy by taking the Oak Street entrance.
The new medical center brings together primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and the pharmacy in one place following the latest Rome Health expansion project.