Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&