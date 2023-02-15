Rome Health receives $26M in state funding to update surgical services

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Health is getting $26 million in state funding to build an addition to the hospital for surgical services.
The hospital will build four new operating rooms to replace the existing ones, which have been used for nearly six decades.
The new operating rooms will be larger and have the flexibility to adapt to technological advancements in equipment and procedures.
According to estimates, the surgical services project will cost more than $30 million in total.
“New York State’s generous support will help accelerate Rome Health’s transformation,” said AnneMarie Czyz, president and CEO of Rome Health. “Implementing the full strategic vision for surgical services requires a partnership of public funding and private philanthropy."
The project will be completed in phases to allow the hospital to continue offering surgical services throughout construction. With state approval, the hospital expects to begin construction in late 2023.