Rome Health receives $3 million to expand maternity department

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Health will receive $3 million from Oneida County to enhance its maternity department.
The money will fund a new C-section suite on the fourth floor. The hospital will renovate a 2,000 square-foot space and convert it into the surgical suite for both scheduled and emergency C-sections.
This comes after the hospital was recognized by Newsweek last year for having one of the best maternity departments in New York.
“The funding for a dedicated C-section suite will enable Rome Health to take the next step in advancing our bold plan for the future,” said Rome Health President and CEO AnneMarie Czyz. “While navigating the pandemic, we broke ground on our new Physician Center, became a nationally accredited bariatric center and invested in revolutionary 7-D technology for spine surgery.”
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that Rome Health would receive the $3 million during his State of the County address on Wednesday.
“This center will enhance the hospital’s ability to manage complex and high-risk pregnancies. This investment of federal recovery funds will help that project elevate to new heights,” he said.
Rome Health is also undergoing an overall $13 million expansion project to improve the health system as a whole.