Rome Health reopening main entrance on James Street

ROME, N.Y. – The main James Street entrance at Rome Health will reopen starting Monday, March 20.
The entrance closed in 2020 during the pandemic so hospital staff could better screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. Starting Monday, people can go through the main entrance from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Visitors and ambulatory surgery patients are encouraged to use this entrance.
The hospital is only screening visitors at the Residential Health Care Facility on the third floor.
The Bartlett Entrance is also open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This entrance is more convenient for Medical Center patients, outpatients coming for testing and nursing home visitors.
The emergency department entrance remains open 24 hours a day every day.