RSV diagnoses among children on the rise locally

Ashley Darling, of Frankfort, knew her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, MaKenna, likely had more than a cold. She couldn't get her fever to go below 102 degrees, even on a constant cycle of Tylenol and Motrin. Then, there was the deep chest cough. Some other symptoms were even more concerning.
"Super lethargic, wouldn't even move off the couch, which is not my kid, not her at all," said Darling.
The Darlings wound up at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, in Syracuse, on Wednesday, with an RSV diagnosis and a ton of other sick children.
"They were all coughing, they were all lethargic, they all had fevers, they came in with the fever patches on their head," said Darling.
Utica-area hospitals are seeing an increase in pediatric RSV admissions, and they say so is the rest of the region.
"Upstate, St. Joe's, Rome, but even going all the way up to Watertown, Ogdensburg and going down to Binghamton, everybody is seeing the increase," says Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall, of MVHS.
Since the symptoms initially mimic a cold, how do you know when it's likely more serious?
"With RSV it starts out like a cold, but fairly quickly, usually within about six hours, 12 hours, it becomes more than just that. Fever, congestion, cough..." says Dr. Hall. "So they get a lot of congestion, a lot of cough, a lot of thick, tenacious sputum, which is why it is that they have difficulty breathing."
The littlest ones can't tell you they're having a hard time breathing, but they can show you.
"You can actually see the work to breathe, so you'll see their nose will flare out or you'll see that as they try to breathe, that the area between their lungs will actually be sucked in, because they're working so hard, that's what actually happens," says Dr. Hall.
There's no treatment for RSV, just fever reducers. It's spread primarily from droplets from an infected person, although it can be spread through contact with surfaces-primarily, soft ones, like washcloths. It has to run its course, although IV fluids may be given for dehydration and supplemental oxygen in severe cases. The parents suffer alongside their children.
"It was...it's awful. You feel so helpless. Like, I cry, because, what can I do to make her better?" says Darling.
Thankfully, MaKenna, aka "Squish," is recovering at home in Frankfort.