Schumer calls for increase in federal support amid rising RSV cases

ONEIDA, N.Y. – U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was at Oneida Health Wednesday afternoon pushing for more federal support for smaller upstate hospitals struggling with spikes in RSV cases.
The number of RSV cases has doubled compared to this time last year and many hospitals are hindered by capacity limitations and staff shortages.
“Central New York hospitals are facing an unprecedented surge in RSV cases among children, and public health experts all say it is only going to get worse as we enter the cold winter months,” Schumer said. “Normally, RSV cases start to grow in October and November before peaking in December and January. It is outright scary given that hospitals are already struggling to keep up, and it’s possible the worst is yet to come.”
Schumer says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the authority to help relocate patients, increase staff and support temporary structures like screening tents, among other things, that could help struggling health care centers.