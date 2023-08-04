Second Robot Makes its Way to Utica to Help with Surgeries

UTICA, N.Y. -- St. Elizabeth Medical Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System has received a daVinci Xi robot that can help with surgeries and help with recovery times.
The daVinci Xi robot was created by Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
DaVinci robots are able to help surgeons during minimally invasive surgeries through high-definition 3-D vision that gives them a magnified view, along with computer and robotic assistance.
The robot uses specialized instruments like a mini surgical camera and instruments—like scissors, scalpels ang forceps—that help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep into the body.
The robot also includes dual consoles, which means more than one physician can access it simultaneously.
Mark Crye, MD, director of Thoracic Surgery said, "In terms of robotic surgeries, we're able to do very complex operations through very small incisions. This allows patients to recover quickly, get out of the hospital sooner, and have as good or better outcomes as they would with open operations."
This is the second robot for MVHS. The first one is located at St. Luke's.
Both of these will be relocated to The Wynn Hospital when it's expected to open in October.
In the photos, according to MVHS:
- "MVHS Director of Thoracic Surgery, Mark Crye, MD, is pictured performing a lobectomy using an MVHS da Vinci Xi robot. To use the robot, Dr. Crye takes a seat at the console, which provides 3D visuals and detailed multi-jointed controls that allow the user access to four robotic arms that perform minutely specific actions, such as moving a camera to find operable areas, removing a tumor, blotting and cauterization of wounds.
- Surgical team facilitating a robot-performed lobectomy surgery using the MVHS da Vinci Xi robot at the St. Luke’s Campus."
For more information, visit mvhealthsystem.org.