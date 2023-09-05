 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

September Dedicated to Prostate Cancer Awareness—Free Screenings in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Medical

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. 

This month is dedicated to bringing awareness to prostate cancer.

Mohawk Valley Health System, in collaboration with Upstate Urology, is hosting free prostate cancer screening events throughout the month of September in Utica. 

The events are to encourage men to get screened for prostate cancer. 

Also, according to the Cancer Society, "About 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime."

"Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. About 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer," the Society's website states

A free prostate exam with a prostate-specific blood test will be provided by Upstate Urology at MVHS, located at 1675 Bennett St. in Utica.

On September 6, 13, 20 and 27, screenings will take place at Upstate Urology at MVHS from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Friday, September 22 screenings will be held at Sister Rose Vincent Family Medicine Center, located at 120 Hobart St. in Utica, from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also call 315-624-4673 to schedule an appointment. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

