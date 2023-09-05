September Dedicated to Prostate Cancer Awareness—Free Screenings in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Mohawk Valley Health System, in collaboration with Upstate Urology, is hosting free prostate cancer screening events throughout the month of September in Utica.
The events are to encourage men to get screened for prostate cancer.
Also, according to the Cancer Society, "About 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime."
"Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. About 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer," the Society's website states.
A free prostate exam with a prostate-specific blood test will be provided by Upstate Urology at MVHS, located at 1675 Bennett St. in Utica.
On September 6, 13, 20 and 27, screenings will take place at Upstate Urology at MVHS from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Friday, September 22 screenings will be held at Sister Rose Vincent Family Medicine Center, located at 120 Hobart St. in Utica, from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also call 315-624-4673 to schedule an appointment.