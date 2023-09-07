 Skip to main content
Sign of Change: Letters Go Up on Downtown Hospital

W Being Installed at Wynn Hospital

Zach Lewis

UTICA, N.Y. -- A sign the hospital is almost ready to open—its name in lights. 

Utica Sign and Graphics is currently on site installing the letters for Wynn Hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the W was being placed on the hospital's exterior. It was installed on the side of the hospital facing Utica's City Hall.

Larry Geer, graphics manager for Utica Sign and Graphics, said that each letter is 10-foot-tall.

"We were subcontracted out to do the install," Geer said of the sign. "They wanted a local vendor to do the install, and here we are."

Geer said that this installation is a bit unique. 

Rig All, Inc., a Frankfort company, supplied the large lift needed for the installation, Geer said. 

Three days of preparation work went into today's installation. 

Once all the letters are up, the electrical work begins. 

With today's heat index, installers stayed hydrated with plenty of water. 

Geer said that this is one of the biggest lettering jobs that they've done. 

"It's the hospital; everyone's been talking about it. ...Here we are, Utica Signs; we're in Utica. ...We bid to get the job, and thankfully we did. It's going to be good for the area," Geer added. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

