St. Elizabeth College of Nursing offering free tuition, guaranteed employment through new program

UTICA, N.Y. – Nursing students at St. Elizabeth College of Nursing will have their tuition paid and a guaranteed job after graduation through a new Education to Employment program.
The college is partnering with Mohawk Valley Health System to offer employment to the nursing graduates, including positions at the new Wynn Hospital slated to open next year.
“There is a national shortage of nurses causing an immediate need to provide quality education to prospective students,” said Varinya Sheppard, DNP, RN and president of SECON. “We are excited to offer this new program to our students with the hope that it helps make choosing a profession in Nursing not only a rewarding career choice, but an affordable one.”
SECON offers multiple courses, including a dual degree program with SUNY Poly.
For more information on the college or the program, click here.