 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State developing Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center in Herkimer

  • Updated
  • 0
Mental health services

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Neighborhood Center in Herkimer is getting part of $75 million in state funding to become an Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center to assist those experiencing behavioral health crises.

The center will be developed under the state Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Adults, children and teens with acute mental health or substance use issues can receive care and treatment at these centers.

"These Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide walk-in care all day every day, and enable people to deal with an emotional crisis in a safe and welcoming place,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

There will be recovery support services available as well as referral programs and follow-up services.

There are eight other centers planned across the state, including one in Plattsburgh and one in Syracuse.

Recommended for you