State developing Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Neighborhood Center in Herkimer is getting part of $75 million in state funding to become an Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center to assist those experiencing behavioral health crises.
The center will be developed under the state Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
Adults, children and teens with acute mental health or substance use issues can receive care and treatment at these centers.
"These Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide walk-in care all day every day, and enable people to deal with an emotional crisis in a safe and welcoming place,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
There will be recovery support services available as well as referral programs and follow-up services.
There are eight other centers planned across the state, including one in Plattsburgh and one in Syracuse.