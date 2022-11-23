State OMH allocates $9 million to recruit, retain mental health workers

Mental health agencies in New York are getting some assistance to recruit and retain health workers through a loan repayment program funded by the state Office of Mental Health.
The Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program will provide up to $120,000 for psychiatrists and $30,000 for psychiatric nurse practitioners who remain employed by licensed mental health programs for three years. Those eligible will receive one-third of their total award annually over those three years.
The loan repayment program is open to newly hired and existing staff.
"This funding will provide our partners in communities across the state with the resources they need to attract top-tier workers and then keep them employed in our state, so we can grow our workforce and ensure all New Yorkers have access to the highest quality of care,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Inpatient and comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs eligible for the program include licensed providers of Article 28 hospital inpatient psychiatric units, Article 31 freestanding inpatient hospital programs and comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs.
The state has allocated $9 million to fund the loan repayment program.