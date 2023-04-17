SUNY Poly hosting free community wellness fair

UTICA, N.Y. – A community wellness fair will be held at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday, featuring presentations and exhibits on a variety of topics.
Local businesses and agencies with an array of specialties will be at the event. There will be information available about holistic health, reflexology, eye care, physical training, nutrition, mental health and health insurance, among other topics.
There will also be free health assessments and giveaways.
The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus center. It is free and open to the public.