The importance of donating blood amid ongoing shortages

The American Red Cross provides around 80% of all the blood used in Central and Northern New York. When there is a blood shortage it’s usually because people stopped giving.
Lisa Smith is the American Red Cross executive director of Central/Northern New York. She says the Red Cross was fortunate things worked out the way they did during the pandemic.
"We were able to keep some blood drives open, and people were able to come out, but the need had dropped dramatically because everybody stayed home. So there weren’t accidents, there were no elective surgeries, so we got through COVID quite well," she said.
But once things started getting back to normal, blood shortages started popping up.
"The people still weren’t coming out. You know we didn’t have the schools that would allow the public to come in. Companies weren’t back, so having blood drives was harder and harder."
To help get people in the doors, anyone who donates blood through the month of March will receive a $10 Visa card and be entered into a $3000 drawing. The Central and Northern Chapter of the Red Cross also responds to an average of 3 disasters a day, which for the most part are home fires.
"You have 2 minutes to get out of a fire, a burning home, so if you’re sleeping how are you going to know without a smoke detector?"
If your smoke detector isn’t working, or you don’t have one, the Red Cross will provide you with one for free.
"Please make sure, you know we’re changing our clocks tomorrow. It’s a great time to test your smoke detectors, and make sure the batteries are working."
The Red Cross will even send a volunteer to install a smoke detector in your home, but they’re always in need of volunteers.
"Especially in our disaster work is constant, so anyone that has some extra time, wants to help, wants to respond to fires, wants to help prepare people for a disaster, you know we’re asking people in the community to just come on out."
If you don’t have a lot of time to spare, you might want to consider donating blood.
"Once you get in that chair you know it takes 8 minutes and you’re out."
Here is the phone number, website, as well as times and locations of places you can donate blood:
Phone: 1 800-Red Cross
Website: Redcross.org
Times and locations of blood drives:
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31
Herkimer
Ilion
3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Ilion, 90 Morgan Street
Little Falls
3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main St.
Mohawk
3/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 71 East Main St.
Old Forge
3/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Webb High School, 3022 Main Street
West Winfield
3/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph's Church, 303 West Main Street
_______________
Madison
Canastota
3/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church, 133 Genesee St
Cazenovia
3/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
3/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
Chittenango
3/9/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chittenango Library, 101 Falls Blvd
De Ruyter
3/10/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Seminary Street
Hamilton
3/8/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 Broad St.
3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, 47 West Kendrick Avenue
Madison
3/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Madison High School, 7303 Rt. 20
Morrisville
3/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd.
Munnsville
3/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munnsville Fire Department, 5210 S Main St
Oneida
3/1/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Oneida Health, 607 Seneca Street
3/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.
3/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.
_______________ 2022-APL-1014
Oneida
Barneveld
3/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Trenton Municipal Center, 8520 Old Poland Rd
Camden
3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's the Evangelist Church, 35 3rd St
Clinton
3/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Martin Luther Home, 110 Utica Street
3/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Clinton United Methodist Church, 105 Utica Road
New Hartford
3/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church New Hartford, 630 French Rd
Oriskany
3/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oriskany Junior Senior High School, Oriskany HS, 1312 Utica St.
Rome
3/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street
3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rome Elks Lodge, 126 W Liberty St
3/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street
Sauquoit
3/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street
Sherrill
3/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 230 Sherrill, 168 E. Seneca St.
Utica
3/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, 2209 Genesee St
3/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee St
3/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street
Waterville
3/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waterville Village Hall, 122 Barton Avenue
Whitesboro
3/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St
_______________
Onondaga
Baldwinsville
3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3493 State Route 31
3/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Terrace at Radisson, 2981 Town Center Road East
Camillus
3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 6117 Newport Rd
3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michaels Lutheran Church, 5108 West Genesee Street
Cicero
3/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Driver's Village, 5885 E. Circle Drive, Suite 200
3/23/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 787, 5575 Legionnaire Drive
Clay
3/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Allstate Insurance - Anthony Falso, 8610 Henry Clay Blvd 2022-APL-1014
East Syracuse
3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Church, 823 Franklin Park Drive
Elbridge
3/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Elbridge Fire Department, 275 East Main St
Fayetteville
3/1/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
3/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
3/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. David's Episcopal Church, 14 Jamar Drive
3/29/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
La Fayette
3/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LaFayette Fire Dept, 2444 US Route 11
Liverpool
3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OCM BOCES, 110 Elwood Davis Rd
Manlius
3/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manlius Fire Department, 8200 Cazenovia Rd.
3/15/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Manlius Village Center, One Arkie Albanese Ave.
Marcellus
3/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Marcellus United Methodist Church, 1 Slocombe Ave.
Pompey
3/28/2023: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pompey Community Church, 2555 Berwyn Road
Skaneateles
3/11/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 West Genesee St.
Syracuse
3/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Suburban Propane, 5793 Widewaters Parkway
3/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1468, 110 Academy Street
3/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dewitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd. East
3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., North Syracuse Community Center, 700 South Bay Rd
3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Onondaga Community College Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike
3/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Howlett Hill Fire Dept, 3384 Howlett Hill
3/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave
3/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive
3/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Salt City Market, 484 S SALINA ST
3/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SU Schine Student Center, Waverly Ave.
3/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dewitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd. East
3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Le Moyne College, Campus Center, 1419 Saltsprings Rd.
3/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Onondaga Community College Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike
3/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Howlett Hill Fire Dept, 3384 Howlett Hill
_______________
Oswego
Central Square
3/10/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St.
3/27/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue
Cleveland
3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 NY RT 49, Cleveland NY 2022-APL-1014
Fulton
3/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 South 4th Street (Route 481)
3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St.
3/29/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Palermo Elementary School, 1638 County RTE 45
Hannibal
3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 OSWEGO ST
3/28/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga Street
Mexico
3/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church Street
Oswego
3/15/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W 5th St
3/25/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St. St.
Pulaski
3/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Rt11
Sandy Creek
3/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr
3/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sandy Creek High School, 124 Salisbury Street