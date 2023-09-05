 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The Period Pantry is Now Available in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The pantry is stocked—but not with food.

This unique pantry stands outside the YWCA in Utica.

It's called the Period Pantry, and it's filled with menstruation products.

The pantry is located in the parking lot of the YWCA Mohawk Valley on Rutger Street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning. 

“Feminine hygiene products are a resource that can come with many barriers to access,” YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato said. “The Period Pantry is something we at YWCA MV have been working on for a while now, and we are incredibly proud and excited to be able to provide this kind of support to our extended community.”

The goal of the Period Pantry is to combat local period poverty, officials said. 

"The Priscilla P. Norris Fund through the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Inc. provided a grant to keep it stocked in the coming months. Construction of the pantry was donated by Adorino Construction, Inc.," a release stated. 

The Period Pantry is available 24-hours a day, and it's restocked regularly.

For more information, email info@ywcamv.org

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

