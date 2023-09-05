The Period Pantry is Now Available in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The pantry is stocked—but not with food.
This unique pantry stands outside the YWCA in Utica.
It's called the Period Pantry, and it's filled with menstruation products.
The pantry is located in the parking lot of the YWCA Mohawk Valley on Rutger Street.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning.
“Feminine hygiene products are a resource that can come with many barriers to access,” YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato said. “The Period Pantry is something we at YWCA MV have been working on for a while now, and we are incredibly proud and excited to be able to provide this kind of support to our extended community.”
The goal of the Period Pantry is to combat local period poverty, officials said.
The YWCA wants to help bridge that gap.
"The Priscilla P. Norris Fund through the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Inc. provided a grant to keep it stocked in the coming months. Construction of the pantry was donated by Adorino Construction, Inc.," a release stated.
The Period Pantry is available 24-hours a day, and it's restocked regularly.
For more information, email info@ywcamv.org.