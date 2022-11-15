Three years down, one to go: A look inside Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. -- He's been involved from the ground floor, and Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital is now 80% complete, but MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, still gets a thrill walking through its halls.
The ORs are so big, you can put so much equipment in there, it's great. I'm an emergency doc, so I think the emergency department actually looks really wonderful," says Dr. Hall.
Every patient room is private: one patient only. And they're bigger than the current ones at St. Luke's and St. Elizabeth. And while quality of care is priority one, intangibles, like aesthetics, were pretty high up there, too.
"I like the fact that they've got windows out. So there is windows in every room so you can see out onto either going north or south, which I think the natural light and stuff, there truly is a healing quality to that," says Dr. Hall.
At the height of construction,450-500 people a day were working on the hospital. Now, it's around 325. We asked Dr. Hall what the hospital would be known for.
"I think that we'll be known as a very good tertiary care medical center," says Dr. Hall. "I think we will be known in this region as a go-to healthcare organization for your care up to a pretty high level."
Earlier this year, we learned that MVHS had to borrow another $75 million on top of the projected cost of the hospital. The CEO doesn't expect to have to go to the well again, but in a year market by uncertainties out of their control, leaves the door open.
"There's always the opportunity for another surprise because there are some pieces of equipment that are not coming as soon as we thought they would, but we have not had to go back to the bond market at this point," says President and CEO, Darlene Stromstad.
Sixty-five emergency department rooms, with closer, easier access to frequently used departments, like the lab and radiology. Laundry and garbage chutes, so the carts won't have to be dragged throughout the hospital. Thirteen dedicated elevators. They've also paid attention to the visitor experience.
"A lot of attention was put into how we find your way around the building," says Bob Scholefield, Executive VP, Real Estate & Facilities. "Paid special attention to the signage in the building."
They've already begun familiarizing staff with the new hospital.
"So, over the course of the next year, so the third year of ops readiness, we'll be preparing our staff to occupy this building," says Scholefield. "We started that in February of 2021"
One thing even the most trained, familiarized staffer won't find: a number 13 operating room.
"We have 14 operating rooms, but the way they will be numbered, there will be no number 13 so we'll have OR 12, 14 and 15," says Scholefield, in a small nod to superstition.
They can only have one operating license at a time, so next year, they'll have to move all their patients to the new hospital in a day. They've contracted with an expert vendor to do this.
"They will move a patient every three and a half minutes and every patient will get moved with a nurse and every room that a patient comes into will be staffed with a nurse to receive that patient," says Stromstad.
Move-in day is still planned for early October, next year, about four years after construction began.