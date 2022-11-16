Tiring hiring: Recruiting for three hospitals amidst a pandemic, nursing shortage

UTICA, N.Y. -- As workers built the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, the hospital bolstered the economy.
"So, at its peak, we had about 450 people laboring on the project; roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. Right now, we have closer to 325," said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for MVHS.
As much of the construction work as possible was local.
"We have a project labor agreement on this project, which allows the local unions to get first dibs on the project, for working on the project, so most union halls have been able to supply us with a number of laborers, but there's far more work here than there is local laborers to accommodate, therefore some of people do come from outside the area," says Scholefield.
Perhaps the biggest challenge, staffing the inside of the hospital.
"I would say that right now on my list, I currently have about 30 physician positions that I'm actively recruiting for," says MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall.
MVHS has a recruitment office that gets surgical when it comes to hiring healthcare workers.
"They know where to put advertisements for sourcing, depending on what the specialty is that we're looking for. It may be n a specialty journal, it may be on a more generic, like LinkedIn or Indeed, something like that, but we look at what we're trying to recruit and we target for that," says Dr. Hall, who will eventually interview applicants.
A nursing shortage existed long before the pandemic, but the pandemic didn't help.
"I think what's happened that people didn't think about is the number of people that are retirement age as we went into the pandemic," says MVHS President and CEO, Darlene Stromstad.
So they're trying to start them young.
"Starting with kids in high school, let's get them excited about going to work in healthcare, to having our free tuition into our own school of nursing," says Stromstad.
And they're hoping not to lose any workers in the move.
"Every employee we have today, if they want it, has a job in the new hospital. Every one," says Stromstad.
The shiny new hospital is a draw for prospective healthcare workers.
"A number of them, when they come to visit, they actually stay in one of the hotels that overlook the building. And they say, 'oh, yeah, I saw the building, it really looks kinda neat', so no, it is an attraction," says Dr. Hall.
While important, medical aptitude isn't the only criteria for new hires.
"We're really looking for people that have that caring attitude, and are also really interested in Utica, not just because of a new building, but actually because of the community," says Dr. Hall.
A potential feeder for the new hospital: six new residencies, planned for next year.
"A rural family medicine track, a general surgery residency, which started last year, a psychiatry residency we started this year. An OBGYN residency we're looking to start next year an emergency medicine residency which we're looking to start next year," says Dr. Hall.
And there's no such thing as hiring for the new hospital. There's just hiring,
"Oh, recruitment is an ongoing thing. It truly never stops. There are always gonna be people that will retire or leave," added Dr. Hall.
Move-in day for the new hospital is in early October.
This is the second part of the Operation: New Hospital series taking a look inside the new Wynn Hospital. Read part one here.