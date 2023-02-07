Upstate Family Health receives $30,000 in funding from Excellus BCBS

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center received a $30,000 Health Equity Award in support of its Integrated Behavioral Health, Primary Care and Substance Abuse program from Excellus BCBS.
“Bringing these three important components under one roof enhances patient care. By providing comprehensive care that includes substance abuse services and behavioral health care in a primary care setting patients are free of the stigma that is often associated with drug treatment centers," John Milligan, Upstate Family Health Center CEO said.
The funding from the Excellus BCBS' award supports underserved populations with health disadvantages due to race, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender and/or rural disparities. Award categories include improving the community’s physical health, improving mental health, reducing social disparities in health care and ensuring access to healthcare services.
Upstate Family Health Center provides primary care to those who are the most vulnerable and high-risk within the Mohawk Valley. Its mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of the community by providing accessible, comprehensive, high-quality primary care to all.