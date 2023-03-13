 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

US sues Rite Aid for missing opioid red flags

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act, alleging that the company "knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances."

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act, alleging that the company "knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances."

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice is "using every tool at our disposal" to hold Rite Aid accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said "Rite Aid's pharmacists repeatedly filled prescriptions for controlled substances with obvious red flags, and Rite Aid intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers. These practices opened the floodgates for millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances to flow illegally out of Rite Aid's stores."

In the complaint, The Justice department alleges that from May 2014 to June 2019, Rite Aid filled thousands of unlawful combinations of prescriptions known as "the trinity" which included prescriptions for "excessive quantities of opioids, such as oxycodone and fentanyl."

Rite Aid pharmacists were accused of ignoring obvious signs of misuse and intentionally deleting some pharmacists' internal warnings about suspicious prescribers, such as "cash only pill mill???"

The Justice Department said the prescriptions, who were issued illegally, "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not for a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice."

Rite Aid is one of the country's largest pharmacy chains, with more than 2,330 stores in 17 US states. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department accused Rite Aid of violating the federal False Claims Act by submitting false prescription claims to government health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

It joined a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2019 by two pharmacists and a pharmacy technician from Rite Aid stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and West Virginia.

The Justice Department occasionally joins whistleblower cases it considers stronger.

It has also sued Walmart and drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp over their alleged roles in the nation's opioid crisis.

More than 500,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States from 1999 to 2020, including more than 90,000 in 2020 alone, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reuters contributed to this report.

