Violence against staff a growing concern at Bassett Healthcare

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Staff at Bassett Healthcare are finding themselves on the receiving end of increasing violence, from the very patients they're trying to help.
They say the problem began long before the pandemic but seems to be getting worse.
The health network actually had to launch a campaign to let people know that assault on their staff is unacceptable.
“We've actually put up several signs across the network, indicating to people that this behavior will not be tolerated. Violence against healthcare workers is not acceptable,” said Andrew Zuk, manager of security operations.
They also put this message on social media, which shows a healthcare worker and reads “Assaulting me is not OK.”