What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?

As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages. St. Elizabeth Medical Center was first occupied in 1917. St. Luke's Hospital moved to its current location 40 years later, in 1957.
"Our goal and desire would be for those buildings to sell and be occupied by somebody as soon as possible after we leave them," says MVHS Executive VP for Facilities & Real Estate, Bob Scholefield.
But so far, not many suitors.
"Unfortunately, the pandemic, Covid, really reduced the amount of interest in existing real estate, like an old hospital campus," says Scholefield.
There is a plan B, to ensure that the buildings don't become unsafe....run down...or magnets for squatters.
"We have budgeted and planned for security at both buildings, so we need to make sure there's sufficient security around the exterior of the building, so people aren't getting in. There'll be lighting, the buildings would be heated so pipes don't rupture, so we recognize our obligation to maintain those buildings until eventually they're sold," says Scholefield.
MVHS doesn't know which way it will go, but believe it's likely they'd sell to a developer and not directly to an end user. And there aren't really any restriction on the sale.
"Have limited restrictions for what they would be reused for. Obviously, we wouldn't sell them to put another hospital there, but otherwise, we would like to see them used in a fashion that benefits the community as a whole. Housing, retail of some sort," says Scholefield.
MVHS' goal isn't to make money off of the sale of the buildings.
"They do not have an asking price. We're not looking to make a profit on the sale of those two buildings. We're looking to make sure those get reused to benefit this community and no longer a responsibility of MVHS," says Scholefield.
IF there's a goal, it's for the buildings to be sold by early October of next year, when MVHS plans to move into the new hospital.