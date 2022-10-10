World Mental Health Day puts common issues at the forefront

World Mental Health Day was celebrated Monday to raise awareness about mental health issues and the resources available to those who need them.
Taking a day to focus on mental health also brings emotional, psychological and social well-being to the forefront and helps to make it a priority across the globe.
According to the World Health Organization, “Many aspects of mental health have been challenged; and already before the pandemic in 2019 an estimated one in eight people globally were living with a mental disorder. At the same time, the services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply, and fall far below what is needed, especially in low and middle income countries.”
New York launched the 988 mental health hotline over the summer to help address the need for mental health resources. People are encouraged to call if they’re thinking of harming themselves, are having a substance abuse crisis or are in any other kind of emotional distress. The 988 crisis counselors are trained to provide support to callers and connect them with resources that may help them in the future.
Linda Troutman Zelows, LCSW-R, says it’s important for people to have someone to talk to when experiencing mental health issues.
“We are a society of people that really do need people. And when you don't have that connection, it really does have an impact,” said Zelows.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50% of American will be diagnosed with mental illnesses at some point in their lifetime, and one in five Americans will experience a mental health issues in any given year.
For more information on New York’s 988 hotline, click here.