Heart Run and Walk raises $525,000 so far

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk has wrapped up.
It was a great weekend to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke and raise funds for the organization to do research and educate.
The large event took place at Accelerate Sports in Whitestown.
WKTV thanks you for your pledges and tuning in to our telethon.
So far, $525, 000 has been raised, but Heart Association officials say donations are still coming in. The goal is $750,000.
Organizers are already looking to make changes to next year's event.
“We are definitely going to be earlier in the year again. The first weekend in may worked really well last year and we are going back to the beginning of may next year,” Christine Kisiel, executive director of the American Heart Association, said.
Next year is the 50th anniversary of the event.
“We are going to have some surprises, bringing back some things from the old days that will be happening next year, and it's going to be a great surprise,” she said.
The national organization will celebrate its 100th anniversary.