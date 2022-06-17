Hemstrought's Bakeries set to begin expansion

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Hemstrought's Bakeries and Artisanal Cheese closed this week on $1,700,000 of funding. They will begin construction on a new retail expansion. The project at 900 Oswego Street will begin in July and is expected to be complete by September or October of this year.
The exterior of the building will see some changes, but it's what will happen inside that will bring people of all ages inside.
A milk and cookie bar will open at the bakery. There will be milk flights with chocolate, strawberry and almond milk sourced from a local farm, Vernon Dairy. Hemstrought's already uses milk from Vernon Dairy for its famous half moon recipe.
Part of the funding for the expansion was raised through community funding through Mainvest. It's a way to become a partner in the business and own a portion of stock in the business as well. Investors get a stock certificate and are paid dividends. Probably the most exciting part of the investment is the food dividends, which will be paid monthly or quarterly. Also, the opportunity to get first dibs on trying new cheeses that arrive at the Cheese Cave.
The cheese cave that is temperature and humidity control could be the first cheese cave that is also a shopping experience in the nation.
"No one has done it in the United States," said Dan Dowe, executive chairman of the owner's group at Hemstroughts. "We don't even think in Europe there is a cheese aging room is actually a shopping experience."
At the end of the building, a wine and spirit shop is expected to open, which will create an opportunity to pair wines spirits with the cheeses.
"People want to know about what they eat as much as the food that they buy," Dowe said.
At least a dozen workers could be added when all is said and done to staff the additional venues inside the building.
The business itself is unique, but the community funding that allows investors to own a piece of it and benefit from that ownership is also unique.
"If you invest in the business, no different from the person who put in the $1.7 million dollars, you get a stock certificate," Dowe said. "It's all proportionate to what you invested, but you actually walk away with a stock certificate."
Investors also get paid food dividends.
"The folks that came in through Mainvest, the Hemstrought's and Artisanals Owners Club get half moons, cheeses that are unique and different kinds of goods," Dowe said. "We call it food dividends."
The opportunity to invest is through the Mainvest website, and you would search for Hemstrought's or Artisanal.
"A number of the people who invested on Mainvest, purposefully put the investment in their childrens' name because they are local and they wanted their kids to feel like an owner and come into a business and watch it emerge and do different things and get the newsletters and sit around the table and talk about how it all works."
On top of all the new adds, the business will stick with the traditional and bring back some Hemstrought's goodies from the originally cook book on top of the half moons.
"People come into the store all the time wanting something that's nostalgic that they had when they were a little kid when their grandma bought for them, so we are going to bring some of those products back," Dowe said.