Hemstroughts Bakery busy at work for the holiday season

UTICA, N.Y. -- Business is bustling at the storefront of Hemstroughts Bakery and Artisanal on Oswego Street in Utica, as the holidays are quickly approaching.
Behind the scenes, there's an even bigger operation, online orders. The company has shipped thousands of holiday orders already but, it's not just their famous halfmoons being shipped halfway around the world...they have cheeses, charcuterie boards and breads baked from scratch too!
"Our business online explodes this time of year. we are shipping all kinds of cheeses and cured meats this year along with a nice line of breads which we have done for the first time this holiday season. and of course half moons. they are perennial. we ship boxes and boxes of halfmoons, sometimes a couple hundred a day around the country," Executive Chair for Hemstroughts, Dan Dowe said.
After the Christmas rush orders are sent out this week, the New Years' Eve orders will start going out, just one day after Christmas.