Hemstrought's in-house bread is back

UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in many years Hemstrought’s, famous for their half-moons, will be baking bread in-house again.
Hemstrought's bread, once a local household staple, is back. At one time, there were 11 locations but the company sold. They closed stores and then sold again. But, the 100 year old recipe box has remained for a century now! The box contained recipes sating back to 1923.
Before they could get started they needed a baker to bring the old recipes back to life, that’s when they found Ernesto Gonzalez, a talented baker with a great resume. Ernesto says he’s been baking all his life.
The hope is to put out 8 or 9 kind of loaves to start and eventually add even more with some modern twists. Hemstrought’s will start with the classics, Italian, multigrain, focaccia, ciabatta and baguette.