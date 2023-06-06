Hennessy to run for County Executive as Independent

(WKTV) - After coming up short of the 1,000 signatures required to run on the Republican line for Oneida County Executive, Michael Hennessy announced Tuesday that he has filed petitions to be listed on the Independent line instead.
Hennessy claims to have over 2,000 signatures, but states that incumbent Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente is already challenging them. Hennessy also stated that he is appealing the State Supreme Court ruling that dismissed his lawsuit against the Oneida County Board of Elections, to try and get on the Republican line as well.
“We worked very hard,” said Hennessy. “I don’t have any apologies for my petitions, we did a good job, an honest job no fraud involved. We well exceeded the minimum amount with both petitions. It is just sad Mr.Picente wants to play politics with the residents of Oneida County”.
Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. responded, "Mike Hennessy continues to build a campaign of lies and accusations based in an alternate reality of conspiracy theories and delusional thought, just like he has every other time he has run for office. The simple truth is that the people of Oneida County see through these political games. My results as County Executive Speak for themselves. We will continue the great work we have accomplished through strong, effective leadership with the temperament to continue moving us forward"