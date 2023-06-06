 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Hennessy to run for County Executive as Independent

  • Updated
  • 0

Hennessy to run as Independent for Oneida County Executive

(WKTV) - After coming up short of the 1,000 signatures required to run on the Republican line for Oneida County Executive, Michael Hennessy announced Tuesday that he has filed petitions to be listed on the Independent line instead.

Hennessy claims to have over 2,000 signatures, but states that incumbent Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente is already challenging them. Hennessy also stated that he is appealing the State Supreme Court ruling that dismissed his lawsuit against the Oneida County Board of Elections, to try and get on the Republican line as well.

“We worked very hard,” said Hennessy. “I don’t have any apologies for my petitions, we did a good job, an honest job no fraud involved. We well exceeded the minimum amount with both petitions. It is just sad Mr.Picente wants to play politics with the residents of Oneida County”.

Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. responded, "Mike Hennessy continues to build a campaign of lies and accusations based in an alternate reality of conspiracy theories and delusional thought, just like he has every other time he has run for office. The simple truth is that the people of Oneida County see through these political games. My results as County Executive Speak for themselves.  We will continue the great work we have accomplished through strong, effective leadership with the temperament to continue moving us forward"

