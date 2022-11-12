 Skip to main content
Herkimer Arts and Crafts Fair returns

Herkimer, N.Y.-- The Herkimer County Arts & Crafts fair returned to Herkimer College following a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic Saturday. Thousands of people took the opportunity to check out a wide variety of arts and crafts and possibly get a jump on their holiday shopping. With over 100 top artisans showcasing works that featured pottery, wood working, weaving, and more, there was something for everyone. The long running fine arts and craft fair is now in its 44th year and vendors we talked to say the most difficult thing about being away for those 2 years, was not being able to interact with all the people. All proceeds from the fair benefit the Herkimer County college foundation.

