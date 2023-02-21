Herkimer BOCES accepting applications for pre-k programs

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES is now accepting applications for its pre-kindergarten programs at multiple school districts in Herkimer County for the upcoming school year.
The programs provide educational opportunities for children ages three and four with the goal of a successful transition into kindergarten for all students.
Pre-K programs beginning in fall 2023 are available at:
- Central Valley/Fisher Elementary
- Dolgeville Elementary
- Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary (age 4 only)
- Herkimer Elementary (age 4 only)
- Owen D. Young School
There will also be a 2023 Summer Pre-K program available at Herkimer BOCES from Jul. 10 until Aug. 18 (tentative dates) for ages 3-5. Programs are free, income and family circumstances are considered for some of the programs and you must be a resident of the district where you're seeking enrollment.