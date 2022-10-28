Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members.
“It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls Senior, Crimmins-Abbe, said.
The clinic, Salon Illusions, offers cuts, coloring, perms, manicures, pedicures, waxing and more from seniors in the program and adult students under supervision. There is a small cost for services. The income is used to run the clinic.
Adult students are welcome to join the Cosmetology Program as well.
The salon is by appointment only and open to the public from 8:45-11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Herkimer BOCES, William E. Busacker Complex.
For questions or to make an appointment call 315-867-2043.