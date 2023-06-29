Herkimer BOCES Students Win National Championship

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Three Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Visual Communications Media Arts students took home a national championship.
Students won the SkillsUSA national championship in the Promotional Bulletin Board competition.
Little Falls senior Madison Battisti, Poland senior Jolene Manipole and Frankfort-Schuyler senior Corey Wohler took part in that competition.
They "qualified for the national competition by winning the state championship in the Promotional Bulletin Board competition during the SkillsUSA New York State Leadership and Skills Conference from April 26-28 at the Syracuse Fairgrounds," a release stated.
McKenzie Schuster, a junior of West Canada Valley, also advanced in the national conference for winning the Customer Service competition. Schuster placed top 10 in the Customer Service competition.
The students were recognized today at an event at Herkimer BOCES.