Herkimer College hosting 'Harriet Tells It Like It Is' event on Mar. 6

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- – Herkimer College will host 'Harriet Tells It Like It Is' at 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 6.

The event will be performed by a traveling community theatre production, Karen Jones Meadows and will take attendees on an Underground Railroad journey with Harriet Tubman. Harriet’s account will be accompanied by a professional African drummer and will demonstrate the power of one individual.

The event will take place in the Robert McLaughlin College Center, Room 288, and is being held during Women’s ‘Herstory’ Month. It is free and open to the public.

